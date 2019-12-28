Chattahoochee Valley organizations hope to help homeless veteran in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The story of a homeless veteran in Columbus touched the hearts of many last week.
Allen Swann shared his experience of being a homeless veteran in the Columbus area. Since hearing his story, WTVM viewers are reaching out in hopes of helping him. One viewer is a recreation therapist with the Department of Veteran Affairs in Central Alabama. She said the homeless program for the VA wants to assist him.
One of their resources is “Home for Good”. This is a program of the United Way. Pat Frey is the executive director of Homes for Good. She said the organization helps people who want to access homeless services and permanent housing. Frey couldn’t speak on Swann’s exact case but said if the person is indeed a veteran and eligible for services, a VA representative comes to the office once a week.
“The VA rep comes to our office once a week. They have a standing appointment every Thursday morning. They’re here so we go ahead, set up an appointment for that veteran to come back the next Thursday available, which is usually within less than seven days, to meet with that VA rep to get that ball rolling,” said Frey.
In addition to being homeless, Swann battles with his mental and physical health which includes depression and diabetes.
People at the Stewart Community Home want to help him too. Jennifer Sowell is the director of activities there. She said they’re a personal care home that provides housing for disabled adults.
“We provide total care for them, all their meals, food toiletries. Everything they need is provided for them,” said Sowell.
Swann has been notified about some of these resources and although he was a bit hesitant, he said he’s interested in meeting with them soon. These organizations said they’re ready and willing to fight homelessness in the Chattahoochee Valley.
News Leader 9 will keep you updated on Swann’s journey.
