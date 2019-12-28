FGCU plays USC

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley have collectively accounted for 67 percent of Southern California's scoring this season. For Florida Gulf Coast, Zach Scott, Caleb Catto and Dakota Rivers have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 33.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He's also converted 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.