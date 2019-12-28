Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier had 20 points and the Orlando Magic survived a free throw line collapse in the final minute to squeeze out a 98-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Aaron Gordon had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, which won its second straight. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Embiid missed a desperation 30-footer at the buzzer that could have won it.