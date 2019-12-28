Keep Columbus Beautiful’s recycling campaign uses Christmas trees for fish habitats

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Christmas Tree Recycling Campaign is collecting trees to use for fish habitats in local lakes.
Christmas trees last between two and three years in a river and help maintain the ecosystem.
Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with The Chattahoochee River Conservancy, Georgia Power, and Lake Harding for this community-wide event.
There are five drop off locations: Cooper Creek Park, Shirley Winston Park, Dinglewood Park, Britt David Park, and Oxbow Meadows Main Gate.
“We worked with lake management this year to do it for fish habitats,” said Charnae Johnson, the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. “We used to chip the trees. This year, we are going to work with Chattahoochee River Conservancy. They will be picking up the trees with Georgia Power. They’ll grab them and pick them up, they’ll take them to Lake Harding, and many other lakes around town. They will drop them into the river and use them as fish habitat.”
“We’ll pick them up at the locations, store them at boat ramps on Lake Harding and Lake Oliver until we set a date, probably sometime in late January to sink the trees to the bottom," said Henry Jackson, the director of the Chattahoochee Valley Conservancy. "We will get concrete blocks and anchoring supplies and take them out to the pre-determined sites and sink them to the bottom.”
According to Keep Columbus Beautiful, the concept for the campaign is to have a place for folks to drop their trees off. However, some come to the drop off locations to pick trees up instead.
“I take them to my lake, and I tie a rope on them, and I throw them out into the lake until the end of the spring when I bring them back in.," said Harris County resident, Adrine Bruce. "The smaller fish get a chance to lay eggs inside of the Christmas tree to keep the larger fish from coming in and eating the eggs.”
Before you decide to donate, be sure all decorations and nails are removed prior to drop off. The campaign will close on January 4, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.