14 killed during Ga. Christmas holiday travel period

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The fatality count for the Christmas holiday travel period is ticking upward, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
A total of 14 fatalities have occurred during the travel period.
Six of those were in South Georgia.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 14 responded to two fatalities. GSP Post 36 responded to three fatalities.
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to one fatality.
WALB has reached out to GSP and VPD for more information on the fatalities.
