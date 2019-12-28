One person injured in shooting near Union St., Dix St. in LaGrange; police investigate

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was injured in a shooting near Union Street and Dix Street in LaGrange Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to the area at around 2:46 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her back.
According to witnesses, at least two people began shooting at each other and the victim was shot in the process. The victim was treated for her injuries and later released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.