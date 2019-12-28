Reward money reaches $10K in case of missing Trussville woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday evening, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a $5,000 reward for credible information in the case of missing Trussville woman Paighton Houston. This comes in addition to a $5,000 reward announced by Crime Stoppers earlier the same day.
“Unfortunately, another female is missing in the state of Alabama. The whereabouts of Paighton Laine Houston have been unknown since Friday, December 20. In the midst of the busy holiday season, it is critical that we support Paighton, her family and law enforcement to ensure we do everything possible to bring her home," the governor said in a statement.
On Good Day Friday morning, the Chairman of the board of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama hoped the latest reward would lead to a break in the case.
“You will be totally anonymous. No one will ever ask you to the district attorney. Police will never interview you. You will be paid a cash reward in as little time as one week,” Frank Barefield said.
Barefield added no one has to be arrested. If your information helps with the investigation you will get a reward. The chairman says they are seeing a growing number of missing persons cases and since a number of them are adults, at times it’s difficult to determine what their status is.
The Birmingham Police Department is actively searching for any clues to help locate Houston.
Also on Good Day Alabama, her brother talked about how her disappearance has affected the family.
“It’s been really tough. We have have to lean on each other and our faith. The support from the community has kind of get us through this right now,” Evan Houston said.
Meanwhile Houston says his parents and family continue to hope for the best.
“Paighton we are looking for you. We are not going to stop until we find you. If you know anything about Paighton or where she is and the investigation. Please come forward, drop her off. We just need to have my sister back,” Houston said.
Anyone with information about Houston and her disappearance iks encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department 205-254-1700 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
