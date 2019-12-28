Storm Threat Sunday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday looks gloomy with lots of clouds, and a few spotty showers. Otherwise, we’re looking mild & muggy with highs near 70. Spotty rain will continue into tonight, with some patchy fog developing late. Lows will only fall into into the 60s.
A strong cold front will across the Southeast Sunday into Monday. A line of storms will fire ahead of the front, pushing through Alabama & Georgia Sunday night. The SPC has added a low end, level one risk for severe weather as a result. Risks include isolated pockets of damaging winds, and a brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out.
Sunshine and much cooler weather returns for Monday, continues New Years Eve, and into New Years Day. Highs will drop into the 50s, and lows into the 30s. New Years Eve night looks clear & cold, which is perfect for fireworks!
The next rain chance isn’t until late next week.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.