Cashier injured during armed robbery at Tuskegee business

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A cashier was injured during an armed robbery Friday night.
According to the Tuskegee Police Department, at around 9 p.m. Friday officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Martin Luther King Highway, where a business reported a robbery. Police gathered that two suspects entered the business with handguns, wearing masks to hide their identities, and one suspect hit a cashier across the head with his weapon.
Police advise the suspects fled with cash, and the victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. One suspect, a 16-year-old male of Tuskegee, has been taken into custody, but the second suspect is still sought.
Anyone with information in this case should call TPD at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.
