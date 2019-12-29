LaGrange police searching for home invasion, false imprisonment suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for a suspect in a domestic incident that led to a man holding a woman in her home.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hill St. at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 29 in reference to a domestic dispute.
The victim, who had visible injuries on her hand and knee, reported to police that she was at her residence on Barry Ave. when her ex-boyfriend, Danny Lee Hall Jr., kicked the door in and assaulted her.
An investigation found that Hall held the woman inside her residence for a period of time. She was ultimately able to get the attention of residents in the area and was able to contact the police.
Hall has several outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection to this incident.
Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
