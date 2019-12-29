Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

TWO DEAD IN CAR-SURPRISE
Police: 2 found dead after man forced woman into vehicle
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Surprise police say two people who had a past relationship were found dead by officers responding to a report of a man forcing a woman into a vehicle at a movie theater late Friday night. Police identified those killed as 21-year-old Jafar Tigue of El Mirage and 18-year-old Faith Villanueva of Surprise and said they were both shot. Sgt. Greg Welch said no suspect was outstanding but that the police investigation was continuing and that he couldn't confirm the deaths were a murder-suicide. Welch said the responding officers were directed to a vehicle leaving the area of the theater and that they found the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. He says life-saving measures were performed but unsuccessful.
BORDER FUNDING-PIMA COUNTY
Official: Feds deny request to use border money for shelter
Pima County officials say the federal government has denied the county's request to use $200,000 of border security funding to help cover the costs of operating a humanitarian shelter for migrants. A member by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to the county Board of Supervisorssays he learned of the denial based on a determination that the proposed use of the money wouldn't benefit border security. The supervisors voted 3-2 in May to accept a $1.8 million Operation Stonegarden grant.
WINTRY WEATHER-SOUTHWEST
Wintry weather restricts access to some parks in Southwest
Wintry weather is restricting access to some national park sites in the the Four Corners region of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service sites announcing they were closed Saturday included Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico and Arches National Park in southern Utah . At Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona, officials said 25 miles of State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert View. were closed due to snow before being cleared and opened Saturday afternoon. Other park roads were plowed but snowpacked and icy. Bandelier officials cited both accumulated snow and continued snowfall. Arches officials said crews were working to clear the entry road of snow and ice.
TRUST LAND-LAKE HAVASU CITY
Auction could put trust land in Havasu on development path
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A vacant parcel of state trust land across the street from Lake Havasu State Park is set to be put up for sale during a Feb. 12 auction. A sale of the publicly owned property could put it on a path for development in the western Arizona community along the Colorado River. The Today's News-Herald reports that the 12-acre property is now zoned in an agriculture/preservation district. However, a new owner could ask the city to rezone the property to allow commercial development. Profits from the auction would go to trust land beneficiaries, primarily public education.
FATAL SHOOTING-COCONINO COUNTY
Sheriff's Office: 1 in custody in fatal shooting at home
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County authorities say one person was taken into custody in a fatal shooting at a home in a rural area east of Flagstaff. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday to a reported of a shooting in the Cosnino neighborhood and that the “suspected shooter" was at the residence along with the shooting victim. No identities were released and the Sheriff's Office said Friday it was withholding additional information about the case because it involves an active investigation. Cosnino is 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Flagstaff.
AP-US-DRAKE-PASSAGE-RECORD-ROW
6 men become 1st to cross perilous Drake Passage unassisted
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six men have become the first to traverse some of the most dangerous waters in the world with nothing other than sheer manpower. Freezing water thrashed their rowboat for nearly two weeks as they rowed the infamous Drake Passage from the southern tip of South America to Antarctica. They dodged icebergs, watched giant whales breach near their small boat and rode building-sized waves while rowing 24 hours a day. The men from the United States, Iceland, Scotland and South Africa arrived on Wednesday. Colin O'Brady of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, told The Associated Press that the experience was “quite harrowing.”
FOREST USE INJUNCTION
Agencies seek end to forest rulings in New Mexico, Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal agencies have filed opinions for national forests in New Mexico and Arizona and have asked a judge to dismiss the court's previous ruling on timber management activities on Mexican spotted owl habitat land. The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that a U.S. district court in Arizona imposed a forest use injunction limiting timber activities such as tree-cutting, gathering fuel wood and controlled burns until effects on the threatened spotted owl species were determined. Officials say the opinions claim the conditions that necessitated the injunction are no longer present. An environmental group that sued federal agencies for failure to monitor the bird populations says they are opposed to the motion.
PROPHET CARTOON CONTEST
US judge calls for retrial of 1 count in Texas attack
PHOENIX (AP) — A US judge has refused to dismiss the entire case against a Phoenix man convicted of providing guns and training two friends who attacked a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest outside Dallas. But she says Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem should be be retried on one count of transporting weapons across state lines. The judge ruled FBI surveillance footage that turned up three years after Kareem's convictions doesn't contain evidence requiring a new trial on all counts. The footage was from a camera outside Kareem's apartment, showing his roommates but not him the day the friends left for Texas, the site of the attack.