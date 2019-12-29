Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

CAT-OWNER-REUNITED
Florida cat reunited with owner 2 years after hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A cat that went missing two years ago in Florida during Hurricane Irma has been reunited with the pet's owner. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted last week that the cat showed up at one of its offices in the Tampa area and deputies were hoping to find the owner. Deputies noted the cat seemed very domesticated and may have been from a nearby house or apartment. The sheriff's office provided an update on Friday, saying that the owner had been traced via microchip after deputies took the cat to a local veterinarian. The sheriff's office didn't identify Eva's owner.
NURSE SUSPENDED
License on hold for Florida nurse accused of shoving patient
MACCLENNY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida nurse's license was suspended after he was accused of shoving a patient at a mental hospital into a wall, causing him to bleed from the nose. The Florida Department of Health last week issued an emergency suspension of a license for Thomas Parrish, who works at Northeast Florida State Hospital near Jacksonville. The Miami Herald reports that the nurse entered a living area as another nurse was giving insulin to a patient identified as “J.J." last May. The patient wondered if he was being given the correct amount of insulin, and soon the patient and Parrish were arguing.
THEATER FIGHT
Heirs sue Miami to get back theater grandfather donated
MIAMI (AP) — The heirs of a philanthropist who donated a historic theater to the city of Miami want it back. A dissolved nonprofit controlled by the heirs of Maurice Gusman sued the city last month in an effort to take control of the Olympia Theater on Flagler Street and restore it to its former glory. They claim city officials have squandered the theater built in 1926 and violated the terms of an agreement with their grandfather. Gusman donated the theater to the city in 1975. It is one of the oldest theaters in Miami and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
CONVENIENCE STORE-INCENTIVES
Georgia city sets $2.3M in work for giant convenience store
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia governments will spend almost $2.3 million on traffic and utility improvements to attract a a branch of mammoth Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee's. The Telegraph of Macon reports the committments by the city of Warner Robins and Peach County are part of a deal for Buc-ee's to invest at least $35 million. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said city leaders hope people stopping for Buc-ee's will visit other local attractions. The Warner Robins Buc-ee's is expected to open in early 2021. Long a Texas phenomenon, Buc-ee's opened its first store outside the Lone Star state in January in Robertsdale, Alabama.
FLORIDA-DECADE IN NEWS
For Florida, 2010s became a decade of mass shootings
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — For Florida, the 2010s were a decade of high-profile mass shootings: at a nightclub, a high school, an airport and a naval base. Seventy-four died in total. In politics, Rick Scott began 2010 as a near-unknown, was elected governor 11 months later and eventually defeated U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. That ended one of Florida's longest political careers. The 2016 presidential aspirations of former Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Marco Rubio were smothered by Donald Trump, who took the White House and then became a Florida resident. Hurricanes again struck Florida after a decade-long absence, including Michael, a monster storm that killed dozens in 2018 and destroyed a town.
ORLANDO AIRPORT-TAXI BRIBES
Airport worker accused of taking bribes for illicit pickups
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A worker at Florida's busiest airport has been charged with taking bribes in exchange for letting unlicensed taxis pick up passengers.Felix Garcia Madera, a traffic specialist at Orlando International Airport, was arrested Thursday. He is facing charges of bribery by a public servant, receiving unlawful compensation for official behavior, unlawful use of a communication device and cheating, all felonies.The Orlando Sentinel reports that Garcia Madera, when confronted by police, admitted he worked with four to six unlicensed taxi drivers. He was paid $10 per trip to allow them to solicit unsuspecting passengers for rides.
INSTAGRAM LIVE ARREST
Suspect's live Instagram feed leads to his arrest in Florida
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say deputies in Florida arrested a man wanted for grand auto theft after confirming he was inside a home by watching the suspect live on Instagram. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a deputy verified they were at the correct house Thursday night by shining a flashlight in the window and seeing the light in the background of the video that Kevin Gaines was streaming live. The 20-year-old Gaines surrendered after deputies and DeLand police officers surrounded the house in central Florida. Online records showed no attorney listed for Gaines. Jail records show he was in custody on Saturday.
FATAL DEPUTY CRASH
Tampa area woman killed when hit by deputy's cruiser
MANGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was killed when she stepped into the path of a sheriff deputy's cruiser.The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the woman stepped into the path of the deputy's cruiser Saturday as he was heading to help another deputy with a traffic stop. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.The Tampa Bay Times reports Deputy Andrew Hagenberger has been employed by the sheriff's office for two years and had no other crashes in his record with the department.The woman hadn't yet been positively identified by the medical examiner's office.
AIRPORT-TRUCK OVERTURNED
Fuel truck overturns at airport, some planes diverted
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fuel truck has overturned at a Florida airport, forcing some planes to be redirected.The truck overturned Saturday at the Palm Beach International Airport, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.Firefights were working to stabilize the truck and then would begin taking the fuel off it. A wrecker was being brought in to right the truck.Fire rescue officials said some planes had to be diverted to avoid the area as a precaution.
SMELLY NEIGHBORHOOD
4th sewer line in a month ruptures in South Florida city
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — For the fourth time in a month, a South Florida sewer line has ruptured.The latest sewer line burst on Friday at a park in Fort Lauderdale. It was repaired overnight when crews removed the damaged section of 16-inch force main and installed a new section of pipe.Meanwhile, repairs and cleanup around the other three sewer lines ruptures continued in Fort Lauderdale.The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that workers were cleaning and pressure washing streets, sidewalks and driveways that were hit with spilled wastewater.