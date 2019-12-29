Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

STRIP CLUBS-LEGAL FIGHT
City lets strip clubs keep operating with court case pending
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two strip clubs will keep operating in downtown Augusta while they challenge the city's zoning laws. The Augusta Chronicle reports that an agreement between city government and the clubs was filed in federal court last week. The heirs of James “Whitey” Lester sued the city in May, saying city zoning laws violate constitutional guarantees. A 1997 ordinance decreed that businesses in heavy industrial zones could host nude dancing or serve alcohol, but not do both. Lester's two businesses were grandfathered and continued to operate. Before he died this year, Lester asked the city to transfer his licenses. Commissioners refused.
CONVENIENCE STORE-INCENTIVES
Georgia city sets $2.3M in work for giant convenience store
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia governments will spend almost $2.3 million on traffic and utility improvements to attract a a branch of mammoth Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee's. The Telegraph of Macon reports the committments by the city of Warner Robins and Peach County are part of a deal for Buc-ee's to invest at least $35 million. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said city leaders hope people stopping for Buc-ee's will visit other local attractions. The Warner Robins Buc-ee's is expected to open in early 2021. Long a Texas phenomenon, Buc-ee's opened its first store outside the Lone Star state in January in Robertsdale, Alabama.
AP-US-SMALL-PLANE-CRASH-LOUISIANA
Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach's daughter-in-law
ATLANTA (AP) — Several of the victims of a plane crash in Louisiana had ties to a local tech company. Among the five who died Saturday in Lafayette were Gretchen D. Vincent and her 15-year-old son. Vincent was the wife of the CEO of Global Data Systems. The two men who died, including the pilot, were also employees of the Lafayette company. The other fatality was Carley McCord, a well-known sports reporter who was also the daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach. The passengers were headed to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.
POLICE STATION-LAND SWAP
Savannah delays swap of police headquarters for new building
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Georgia's largest city is delaying a plan to swap its current police headquarters for a new building farther away from downtown. The plan calls for Savannah to trade the current building for a new building that Savannah College of Art and Design would build at no cost to the city. The Savannah Morning News reports City Manager Pat Monahan is seeking the delay because part of the proposed new site may be needed for widening of a canal. There are also concerns about maintaining the historic nature of the current red-brick headquarters and maintaining a police presence downtown.
SOUTH RIVER
Georgia river backers hopes more use brings more protection
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Supporters of Georgia's South River are hoping it becomes more popular. They believe that if the river south of Atlanta was used more frequently for recreation, it might bring more funding and protection. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the South River traverses for about 60 miles from East Point into DeKalb County, before it winds south through five more metro Atlanta counties into Jackson Lake Reservoir in Butts County.
CITY PENSION CHANGES
Georgia city sweetens retirement plan to attract new workers
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia city is sweetening its retirement plan, but new city employees will have to contribute toward benefits for the first time. The Statesboro Herald reports the city's 300-plus employees will be able to retire beginning Jan. 1 with full benefits after 30 years of service, regardless of age. The City Council has also changed the rules to allow employees to collect pensions equal to more than half an employee's final salary, up from a limit of about one-third right now. New employees hired after Jan. 1 will be required to contribute 3% of their pay.
AP-TOP 10-GEORGIA
Carter, Isakson, voting are among state's top 2019 stories
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top stories in 2019 included a milestone for Jimmy Carter, as the state's former governor became the longest-lived president in U.S. history. He also recovered from multiple falls during the year. Other Georgia news that made national and international headlines: U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson announced his retirement, setting off high-stakes political drama. The year also saw Atlanta hosting the Super Bowl and Georgia buying new voting machines amid questions about election security.
AP-US-VOTER-PURGE-GEORGIA
Federal judge won't undo Georgia voter purge
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says he won't undo Georgia's removal of almost 100,000 voters from its rolls. The judge ruled Friday that a voting rights advocacy group is improperly asking him to interpret state law, and hasn't proved that the people who have been removed had their constitutional rights violated. However, the judge is also ordering Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to do more to warn people that they're being removed. Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled. A voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams had asked for the purge to be halted.