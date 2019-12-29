Low End Severe Threat Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front will approach from the west today. Storms will fire ahead of the front, pushing through Alabama & Georgia tonight into pre-dawn Monday. The SPC has issued a low end, Level 1 risk for severe weather for our area as a result, with the highest risk being to our northwest. Isolated pockets of damaging winds are the main concern. Tornado risk is even lower, but not zero.