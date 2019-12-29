Low End Severe Threat Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front will approach from the west today. Storms will fire ahead of the front, pushing through Alabama & Georgia tonight into pre-dawn Monday. The SPC has issued a low end, Level 1 risk for severe weather for our area as a result, with the highest risk being to our northwest. Isolated pockets of damaging winds are the main concern. Tornado risk is even lower, but not zero.
Sunshine and much cooler weather returns for tomorrow, continues New Years Eve, and into New Years Day. Highs will drop into the 50s, and lows into the 30s. New Years Eve night looks clear & cold, which is perfect for fireworks!
The next rain chance isn’t until late in the week.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.