2 suspects wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery at convenience store on 4th Ave.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday night.
The robbery happened at AAA Food Mart on 4th Avenue. Police officers responded to the robbery at approximately 7:25 p.m.
The store clerk told officers two males entered the store with their faces covered. One of the suspects had a handgun. They took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
