Auburn fans prepare for Outback Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn fans don’t have to wait that much longer to see their Tigers back out on the field.
Auburn will be playing in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. Now people are still in holiday mode, so things are a little bit quiet out here on the plains, but fans say that they’re just saving that energy for Wednesday.
“So it’s really exciting. I mean, we had a really great season. I think that our schedule was definitely one of the toughest ones out there. And also, I mean, it’s pretty exciting to go to the Outback Bowl in specific because everyone wants a free bloomin’ onion if we win,” says Cinda Hodge.
Auburn fans say that they expect to see a good game, but they think that the Tigers will come out with the win.
"I’ve watched Minnesota a couple times, they’ve got a good team, but I think that with our defense and with our offense we’ll win so I’m very encouraged about it,” says Bill Hathcock.
"I think it’ll be a good game. Gus Malzahn had a good season. It’ll be tough. So now it’s just down to this. I think it’ll be a good game though. I think we’ll win,” says Jamie Pierce.
"Oh my gosh, we're going to create them. It's a different story whenever you get to the SEC. I'm just saying,” says Jamie Pierce.
Auburn will kick off against Minnesota on Wednesday at noon. Our sports crew will be there bringing you coverage.
The Alabama Crimson Tide is also going bowling. They’re playing in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.
