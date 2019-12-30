Man’s body found in well in Beulah, Ala., death being investigated as a homicide

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities are now investigating a homicide in the Lee County community of Beulah after human remains were found in a well.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of a residence in the 9000 block of Lee Road 279 in Beulah on Dec. 29 in reference to the case of missing 72-year-old James Edmund Clarke. Clarke has been missing since early December.
While executing the search warrant, deputies found the remains of a human male in a well at the residence.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the subject dead at the scene. At this time, a positive identification of the body has not been made.
It took crews approximately two and a half hours to remove the remains from the well.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide and investigators have developed a person of interest. They also do not believe the death was a random act.
It is unclear at this time what led up to the man’s death.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
