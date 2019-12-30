Car decals available to tell first responders in Columbus about passengers with special needs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a way for you to communicate to first responders if your child has special needs.
The decals tell first responders a child has autism, is hyper-sensitive, or non-verbal.
They are meant to help in situations where a parent may be unresponsive or unavailable to talk to first responders about their child’s needs.
The President of the Autism Hope Center in Columbus said this is a good thing for people with special needs in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“And so if they were in an accident or something, they’re already going to be completely freaked out," Diane Pope said. "So some strange person coming in trying to grab them out of a vehicle could make the situation worse. So if whoever it is is forewarned, if you like, that there is a child there that has special needs, that can only be a positive thing.”
Pope said there are roughly 3,000 people on the autism spectrum in the Chattahoochee Valley. She said she cannot wait to see these decals on the road.
Blank hands are also available for those who do not require words.
To purchase a decal, visit Project Whimsical on Facebook, where you can view the story behind the creation and make a purchase.
