Columbus police requesting assistance investigating 23rd St. homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting the public’s assistance in their investigation of a mid-December shooting that claimed the life of one man.
Albert Ford was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 in the 900 block of 23rd St. He passed away from his injuries more than one week later in a Columbus hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information in this homicide to come forward.
At this time, there is no word on if police have any suspects in this case.
If you have information that may assist police in their investigation, you are encouraged to contact CPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at 706-653-3400.
