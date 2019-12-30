Five Star Food Service makes donates 45K meals to Feeding the Valley Food Bank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five Star Food Service is making a donation to Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus that will create 45,000 meals in the community.
Five Star Food Service, a Tenn. based workplace food and beverage service provider, is donating $7,500 to Feeding the Valley.
The donation comes from the company’s foundation, Feeding the Future.
The $7,500 donation will be enough to generate roughly 45,000 meals to aid Feeding the Valley in their mission to battle childhood hunger in the Columbus and LaGrange areas.
