Former APD officer who brought DARE program to Auburn passes away

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The former Auburn Police Division officer who began the DARE program in Auburn City Schools has passed away.
72-year-old Grady Jones passed away from cancer at his home in Auburn on Friday, Dec. 27, according to Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.
Officer Jones was affectionately known as OJ through his work with the DARE program in Auburn City Schools.
DARE is an education program that encourages children to stay away from controlled substances, membership in gangs, and violent behavior.
Through the DARE program, Officer Jones built relationships between students and police while also developing drug preventing strategies.
Officer Jones served with the Auburn Police Division for 28 years.
