Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 18 Fla St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida State's Trent Forrest has averaged 11.8 points while Devin Vassell has put up 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 17.8 points while Moses Wright has put up 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 41.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He's also made 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.