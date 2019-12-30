Hearing rescheduled for Columbus man charged with multiple child sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man who was expected to stand before a judge in Recorder’s Court today has had his hearing rescheduled.
41-year-old Kersilius Horace is charged with felony sodomy, three counts of computer pornography child exploitation, and two counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention.
His Recorder’s Court hearing has now been rescheduled for Jan. 10.
Further details on his arrest and charges have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.