Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining and the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 27-24 to deny the defending Super Bowl champions a first-round bye in the playoffs. It is the second straight season the Dolphins have denied the Patriots an unbeaten division record. New England will now have to play on the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. Tennessee will visit Gillette Stadium.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season. But another non-playoff year ended on a sour note when the Falcons tied the game with a field goal on the last play of regulation and won for the sixth time in eight games when Jones became the seventh opposing player to score on a pick-6 off Winston this season.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months in Jacksonville's season finale. The rookie threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as the Jaguars beat Indianapolis 38-20. Minshew surely strengthened his case to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020. Coach Doug Marrone might be around to make the call, too. Marrone's status has been unclear since team owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin last week. Khan will meet with Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell in the coming days before deciding anyone's fate. Minshew and the Jaguars certainly made Marrone look good in the finale.
UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston is a member of the 30-30 club. The only member. The Tampa Bay quarterback became the first to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. He did it with style. His 30th pick of the year was returned for a touchdown by the Atlanta Falcons on the first play of overtime. The Buccaneers lost 28-22. Winston was the first pick in the 2015 draft. His contract runs out after this season .Tampa Bay will have to decide whether to offer him another deal or part ways.
MIAMI (AP) — Virginia's trip to the Orange Bowl shows how far the program has come, and Monday night's game against Florida will offer a gauge of where the Cavaliers might be headed. Football at Virginia still doesn't match the popularity of a basketball team that won the national championship in April. But coach Bronco Mendenhall has revived a program that went 2-10 in his first season in 2016. This year the Cavaliers ended a streak of 15 consecutive losses to rival Virginia Tech and earned their third consecutive bowl berth. The Gators, however, are 14 1/2-point favorites.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in just over 30 seconds and added two assists, and Florida’s top line had a nine-point game as the Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5. Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist and Mike Matheson added a goal and two assists. Noel Acciari also scored and Evgenii Dadonov finished with two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves. The top line of Huberdeau, Barkov and Dadonov notched four goals and five assists.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Tampa Bay has won 16 consecutive regular-season games against the Red Wings. Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay and Curtis McElhinney finished with 19 saves. Jonathan Bernier stopped 37 shots for Detroit. Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings.
UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James has been selected as The Associated Press male athlete of the decade. James won three NBA championships, played in eight straight finals and changed teams three times over the last 10 years. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt was third. James started the decade 124th on the NBA's all-time scoring list and is about to pass Kobe Bryant for third.