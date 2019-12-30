Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston is a member of the 30-30 club. The only member. The Tampa Bay quarterback became the first to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. He did it with style. His 30th pick of the year was returned for a touchdown by the Atlanta Falcons on the first play of overtime. The Buccaneers lost 28-22. Winston was the first pick in the 2015 draft. His contract runs out after this season .Tampa Bay will have to decide whether to offer him another deal or part ways.