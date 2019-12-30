Homicide being investigated in Russell Co. after Hurtsboro man shot and killed

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting that left one man dead.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirms that 63-year-old Randolph Cannon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting at 2:39 p.m.
Cannon’s body appears to have multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.
The body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:00 p.m.
