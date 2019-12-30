LaGrange police promptly arrest bakery burglary suspect after tracking victim’s cell phone

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has arrested after allegedly robbing a bakery and stealing an employee’s cell phone.
Officers in LaGrange responded to Harvest Coffee and Bakery in the 300 block of Vernon St. at approximately 5:50 a.m. just after an armed robbery had occurred.
The victim, an employee, told police that he was opening the business when a man wearing a hoodie and a bandana covering his face approached him and demanded money.
The employee gave the man the cash box and his cell phone and the suspect then ran away.
Police were able to track the stolen cell phone to a residence near the crime scene.
At the residence, officers made contact with Ravon Deshone Woods, 24, who was detained and arrested after a brief investigation.
Woods has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and obstruction of an officer.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
