Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Florida is known for having the wackiest, weirdest news in the United States. Some claim it's due to Florida's open public records laws, while others chalk it up to the fact that it's the third largest state, with over 21 million people packed Gulf-to-Sea on a peninsula — many of them wearing scant few clothes because it's infernally hot most of the year. Whatever the reason, taking stock of the year's strange stories in Florida is a time-honored tradition. This year's no different, because the unusual is met with a chuckle and shrug precisely because it's so normal. From alligators antics to a banana taped to a wall, to naked people doing all types of crazy things, Florida didn't disappoint in the weird news department in 2019.