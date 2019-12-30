No Rain Until Next Year!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies and seasonably cool weather will continue for New Years Eve, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s. New Years eve night looks looks perfect for fireworks, with clear skies, and calm winds.
New Years Day will be a day of transition, as clouds will be on the increase, and our next rain makers approaches from the west. Spotty rain can be expected on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies. Friday looks quite as a strong cold front sweeps across the region, with with numerous showers, and a few rumbles of thunder. Rain could be heavy at times, with widespread totals of 1-3" likely across the area.
The weekend looks much colder behind the front, with lingering clouds Saturday, before turning sunny on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.