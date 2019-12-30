A Refreshing Cooldown to Wrap Up 2019!

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hold the promise of cool and seasonable weather too, but no rain in the forecast that would put a damper on your party plans! Lots of sunshine around tomorrow, but we’ll see more clouds move back in on New Year’s Day ahead of increasing rain chances later this week. So, the first day of 2020 looks dry, another rainmaker headed our way Thursday afternoon will keep wet weather in the forecast through Friday before we dry out and cool down again over the weekend.