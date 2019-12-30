A Refreshing Cooldown to Wrap Up 2019!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front that brought a dose of overnight rain (and fortunately no severe weather!) is making its way through the Valley this morning, ushering in another shot of cooler and drier air before we wrap up 2019. Clouds will also clear out throughout the day with some seasonable sunshine on tap for the afternoon hours. Expect breezy conditions at times, but clear skies overnight will drop us back down into the 30s again for the coming mornings.
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hold the promise of cool and seasonable weather too, but no rain in the forecast that would put a damper on your party plans! Lots of sunshine around tomorrow, but we’ll see more clouds move back in on New Year’s Day ahead of increasing rain chances later this week. So, the first day of 2020 looks dry, another rainmaker headed our way Thursday afternoon will keep wet weather in the forecast through Friday before we dry out and cool down again over the weekend.
