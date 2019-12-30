Suspect in quadruple homicide in Columbus dead after committing suicide in Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a horrific quadruple homicide that claimed the life of a Columbus mother and her three children has died after committing suicide in the Muscogee County Jail.
Travane Brandon Jackson was accused of killing his girlfriend Jerrica Spellman and her three children, 3-year-old King, 1-year-old Kensley and 1-month-old Khristian.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins has confirmed that Jackson was taken to the hospital at approximately 5:00 p.m. after committing suicide in the Muscogee County Jail.
Jackson was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff Tompkins is expected to hold a press conference at 6:45 p.m. for more details.
