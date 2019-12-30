UCF looks for home win vs Temple

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Central Florida's scoring this year including 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Temple, Nate Pierre-Louis, Quinton Rose and Alani Moore II have scored 50 percent of the team's points this season.NATE IS A FORCE: Pierre-Louis has connected on 20 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He's also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.