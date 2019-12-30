16-year-old last seen more than one month ago reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 16-year-old who has not been seen for more than one month has been reported missing.
Jessica Flynn was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 at her residence in the 3900 block of N. Linden Dr.
Flynn was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with ‘Senior’ written on the front and grey yoga pants with a green stripe.
She is 5′1″ tall and approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Flynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
