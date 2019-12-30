17-year-old reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teenager has been reported missing and police and his family are asking for assistance in locating him.
17-year-old Arkeith Branon was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Chesapeake Way in east Columbus.
It is unknown at this time what clothing Branon was wearing when he was last seen. Branon’s hair is cut low and he typically wears a goatee.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.