Columbus police investigating aggravated assault at Armour Ave. apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are investigating an aggravated assault on Armour Ave. in Columbus.
Officers were dispatched to Armour Landing Apartments in the 3900 block of Armour Ave. at approximately 4:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.
The extent of their injuries is not confirmed at this time.
Police have not named any suspects in this case.
This incident is currently being investigated as an aggravated assault and theft by taking from an automobile.
Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact Columbus police.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.