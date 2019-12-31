DECADE IN REVIEW: Top News Leader 9 story from each year of the 2010s

Decade in Review: Top stories of each year of the 2010s (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 31, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the 2010s come to a close, WTVM News Leader 9 is looking back on the hundreds of thousands of stories we have covered.

Through the power of social media, we’ve determined what the top story for each year of the last decade was. The stories chosen for the list are based on which story viewers most interacted with on social media.

Without further ado, stroll down memory lane with us as we look back on the last ten years.

2010: Smiths Station 11-12-year-old Dixie Youth baseball team wins AL state championship

Congratulations are in order for the 2010 Smiths Station 11-12-year-old Dixie Youth baseball team for beating out every other team in the state!

This group of 14 boys and three coaches were named state champions all the way back at the beginning of the decade!

2011: Scanner: Man complains to police about sore throat, hasn’t taken medicine

In 2011, the people of the Chattahoochee Valley liked something we overheard on our police scanner more than any other story.

We overheard a dispatcher report that a caller told her he had a sore throat, but had not taken any medicine. I guess some things scare people more than others. 🤷‍♂️

2012: Columbus man receives kidney donation from nurse he barely knew

In 2010, 23-year-old Clay Taber was diagnosed with an extremely rare autoimmune disorder that led to his kidneys beginning to fail. Taber was admitted into the Emory University Hospital where he began dialysis and waited in the hopes that he would receive a kidney. While in the hospital met Allison Batson, one of his nurses he had no way of knowing would change his life forever.

In 2011, Taber’s mother found out she was not a match for her son and could not donate her kidney to him. Later that year, Batson offered to try and save his life. She was a match and in early 2012, donated her kidney to Taber.

“I have my mom. I have my fiance’s mom who is my second mom, and now, Allison is my third mom,” said Taber.

“All of my children came to meet him, and they fondly refer to Clay and his family as our kidney-in-laws,” said Batson.

2013: Mother and daughter graduate together from Columbus Technical College Nursing Program

After working for ten years to pursue her dream of earning her degree, Tracey Evans finally did so in 2013, earning her Associates Degree from the Nursing Program at Columbus Technical College. What Evans did not expect was to graduate from the same school and program as her then-22-year-old daughter, Kaitlin Elsey.

Even though Evans had experience in her field, she always wanted to earn her degree, but the timing never seemed to fit just right until now. “We studied together, drove together, and we understood the stress of the Nursing Program. We helped each other out," said Elsey.

Evans said crossing the stage on her graduation night to receive her diploma was a surreal experience and getting to share it with her daughter made it that much more special.

2014: Father of slain AU redshirt freshman: ‘Jakell was…gift from God’

In 2014, Auburn University student Jakell Mitchell was tragically shot and killed. The Opelika High School football star had recently graduated and was a redshirt freshman on the Auburn University football team. Dreams of football stardom, a family, children, maybe even boys of his own, ended for Jakell and his family, when the Pre-Liberal Arts major just a few weeks away from his 19th birthday was shot and killed at an Auburn apartment complex.

Markale Hart was arrested and charged with Mitchell’s murder. Hart admitted to shooting Mitchell, but claims it was self-defense. Hart’s 2017 trial for Mitchell’s murder ended in a mistrial after a jury could not come to a verdict after four days of deliberation.

2015: Patrol vehicles in Troup County to display ‘In God We Trust’ decals

Sixty years after President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill that made ‘In God We Trust’ the nation’s motto, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office decided to honor that motto by placing it on their patrol vehicles.

The decals were not paid with government funds, but by citizens who wanted to show their support for men and women of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

2016: Columbus Police Department officer shot on Hilton Ave.

A five-hour standoff began on Hilton Ave. in Columbus after an officer was shot. Officer Joshua McQuien was shot in the shoulder, but the bullet did not penetrate the officer’s bulletproof vest. He was treated at the hospital and subsequently released.

The family living in the home on Hilton Ave. said they returned home to find a scooter in front of the house. Rather than entering, they called police who entered the house and found a man inside who then shot Officer McQuien.

Five hours later, officers were able to arrest Daniel Crisp, who was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

2017: LIVE BLOG: President Trump’s first 100 days in office

The people of the Chattahoochee Valley fell on both sides of the aisle when it came to the 2016 presidential election, so there were fixed feelings among the community on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

President Trump’s inauguration began the biggest story of 2017 as the Chattahoochee Valley followed a live blog chronicling the president’s first 100 days of office.

2018: Central student receives full scholarship to Yale

A Phenix City student received the surprise of a lifetime when she found out she had been awarded a full ride to Yale University. Davornne Lindo, 18, says she was checking the status of her application to the Ivy League school expecting to be rejected when she found out she had been offered a full ride.

Lindo’s family came to the U.S. from Jamaica when she was just three-months-old and has never earned less than an 'A' throughout her academic career.

2019: Columbus 2nd graders remix “Old Town Road” as they move to 3rd grade

The top story of 2019 comes from a group of Columbus second graders and their teacher. Jamisha Harrison’s second grade class at Dorothy Height Elementary School switched up the lyrics to Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” to show how excited they are to move on to the third grade. Harrison and fellow teacher Taylor Mackie choreographed a dance that the students learned to go along with their new song.

