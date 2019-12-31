Dylan: A sunny start to 2020!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Years Day 2020 looks to start off cold & sunny as high pressure moves across the region. By afternoon, high clouds will be streaming in from the southwest. Highs should manage to get into the lower 60s.
Clouds will fill the sky by Thursday morning, with showers breaking out north of highway 80 Thursday afternoon. Rain will overspread the rest of the area Thursday night. Numerous showers & storms will move across the Valley on Friday as low pressure passes to our west, and as a cold front approaches the area. Rainfall totals will be in the 1-3" range for our neck of the woods, with the heaviest rain staying to our west. Highs will approach 70 on Friday.
Clouds and a few showers will linger into Sunday, with sunshine returning on Sunday. Highs will drop into the 50s & lows in the 30s!
