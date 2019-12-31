Dylan: A sunny start to 2020!

Clouds will fill the sky by Thursday morning, with showers breaking out north of highway 80 Thursday afternoon. Rain will overspread the rest of the area Thursday night. Numerous showers & storms will move across the Valley on Friday as low pressure passes to our west, and as a cold front approaches the area. Rainfall totals will be in the 1-3" range for our neck of the woods, with the heaviest rain staying to our west. Highs will approach 70 on Friday.