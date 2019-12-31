EXCLUSIVE: Quadruple murder suspect’s family speaks about his suicide at Muscogee Co. Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a horrific quadruple homicide will never see a trial.
Muscogee County’s sheriff announced Travane “Brandon” Jackson died by suicide Monday afternoon.
Jackson was accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Jerrica Spellman, and her three young children to death back in July. At the time of the killings, the Muscogee County coroner talked discussed the difficulties of investigating cases like this, sharing that this case is hard to let go.
“These are the kind of cases that you like to thank God for giving you the strength to do the job,” Coroner Buddy Bryan said. “People all of the time say that I have the toughest job in the world. Sometimes I feel like I do.”
Shortly after the bodies were discovered at the Elizabeth Canty apartments, Jackson was arrested and charged with four counts of murder and probation violation.
Jackson’s family is grieving. They said no matter what anyone else thinks of him, he had people who loved him and if he would have been under constant supervision, they believe he would still be here.
“My mother is sitting on the bed watching the news and this is how she finds out, said Jackson’s aunt, Sabrina Cooper.
“They did go in and found Mr. Jackson hanging," Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins shared in a press conference Monday night.
Cooper said her phone blew up with calls and texts from friends and family near and far about her nephew who was in the Muscogee County Jail awaiting trial for the quadruple murder of Spellman, and their three children, ages 3, 1 and 1 month old.
Cooper said when she called the jail, she got no information.
“If you can’t give me information and I’m next of kin, how does the media get it? Why is it all over Facebook and all over the news?” Cooper said.
Tompkins said although Jackson was on suicide watch for a week after his arrest in July, deputies did not notice anything unusual throughout the day Monday.
“They had fed him lunch, they had seen him several times throughout the day, they went to do standard medication pass, there was nothing to indicate to us that he was suicidal,” Tompkins said.
Renzo Freeman is Spellman’s brother. He said once Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a violation of probation, he knew Jackson would never stand trial for the murders.
“I was certain. I was about 90 percent sure it would happen. Right after he was sentenced, I got in touch with his defense team and I told them he was going to commit suicide,” Freeman said.
Freeman said he will never know the truth. If any of his sister’s other children ask questions, he won’t have answers.
“I wanted the specifics like what was the last show they were watching, my nieces and nephews. I want to know what were they eating that morning when I called you. I wanted to know what was the last thing my sister said before she died. I wanted to know were the children standing there watching I wanted to know that type of information,” said Freeman.
“And now we’ll never know. But God knows," Cooper said.
Jackson’s family is asking for prayers for both families. The GBI is investigating the suicide at the jail.
