GUEST SEGMENT: BBB reminds you to read before signing gym contracts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we get ready to ring in the new year, many people will make losing weight one of their resolutions and that could mean joining a gym.
But before you sign on the dotted line, do your research to make sure you are getting what you want and not losing money.
Sometimes, gyms can cost up to 50% more in January than they do in December.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau says before signing a contract, you need to make sure you will stay committed to using the membership and you need to know the details of what you are committing to.
Once you’ve signed a contract, you are locked into it. Some gyms have a clause that will let you break the contract in the event that you move away.
In Georgia, you have seven days to cancel an agreement after it has been signed. In Alabama, that time period lowers to just three days.
