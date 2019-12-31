Health and wellness goals in the new year lead to people trying ‘Dry January’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With 2020 right around the corner, people are planning their new year’s resolutions and dieting is at the top of that list for many, but a new health practice has grabbed the attention of many people.
Dry January is a 31-day break from alcohol, which can aid in reducing caloric intake, build a stronger immune system, and save you money.
Many pair Dry January with the practice known as intermittent fasting, or time-restricted eating. Most follow the 16-8 rule, which allows you to only eat during an eight-hour period of the day.
Columbus Naturopathic Doctor Brenna Murphy warns the public on what to do once February comes around and the diet ends, saying,
“I think the best approach is to have a reset. But then make sure you control how you come out of the reset as best you can. have a plane for February 1st where you might have two drinks a week, maybe you go out with your spouse on Friday night and you can have a couple of glasses of wine with that," said Murphy.
Local bartenders say that the key to having a successful Dry January might be to drink in moderation.
