Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana police are investigating a crash involving a Tesla car that rear-ended a fire truck parked along Interstate 70, killing an Arizona woman and seriously injuring her husband. Indiana State Police say 25-year-old Derrick N. Monet of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Tesla in western Indiana's Putnam County on Sunday when he failed to the see the fire truck parked along the highway and plowed into its rear. Monet and his 23-year-old wife, Jenna N. Monet, were seriously injured and she later died. Ames says authorities are investigating whether the Tesla's autopilot mode was on at the time of the crash.