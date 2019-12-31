Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-DEMOCRATS-FLORIDA-LATINOS
In pursuit of Florida Latinos, Democrats fight socialist tag
MIAMI (AP) — Democrats are fighting back against GOP efforts to brand them as “socialists” in Florida, where the word is toxic among many Latin American exiles. It is part of a statewide effort to bolster the Democratic Party's standing with Florida’s Latinos ahead of the 2020 presidential election. While Hispanic voters nationally have leaned heavily toward Democrats in the Trump era, Florida remains a different story. Republicans continue to find strong backing in the state’s large populations of Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans. The pressure is on Democrats to improve those numbers in 2020 if they want a shot at winning in Florida next year and beyond.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Woman sues Epstein estate, says she was 14 during encounter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman who says she was 14 when she had a sexual encounter with financier Jeffrey Epstein has sued his estate in Florida court for coercion, inflicting emotional distress and battery. The lawsuit filed Monday in Palm Beach County asks for an undisclosed amount of money. The lawsuit doesn't give the woman's name and only refers to her as “JJ Doe.” The lawsuit says the woman went to Epstein's mansion in 2003 when she was “a vulnerable child without adequate parental support." Darren Indyke, an attorney for the estate, didn't return an email inquiry for comment.
JUDGE DROWNS-HOT TUB
Coroner: Ex-Florida judge drowns in hot tub at Georgia home
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A coroner says a former Florida circuit judge accidentally drowned in a hot tub at her vacation home in north Georgia. Fannin County, Georgia, coroner Becky Callihan tells the Tampa Bay Times a neighbor found 60-year-old Tracy Sheehan face down in the hot tub on Christmas morning. She had grown concerned after hearing the judge's dog barking. Investigators believe Sheehan fell, hit her head and then drowned. Sheehan served as a judge in Hillsborough County, Florida, until 2017. She had worked as a family law mediator in Tampa since her retirement.
FOOTBALL PLAYER-HIT-BY-TRAIN
South Florida football player dies after being hit by train
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office. Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
DOLPHINS-HOWARD ARRESTED
Dolphins star cornerback arrested on domestic battery charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Howard has been arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance. Police in Davie, Florida, said in an arrest report that the woman was injured as the couple argued over the purchase of a purse. The report says Howard pushed her against a mirror in the hallway of their bedroom and let her go. She fell to the floor, landing on his crutches. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the team was still gathering information about what happened and takes such situations very seriously.
AP-US-TRUMP-MIAMI-PASTOR
Pastor pledges safety for immigrants at Miami Trump event
MIAMI (AP) — The pastor of a Miami megachurch that's hosting President Donald Trump at a rally this week is guaranteeing that parishioners who entered the U.S. illegally won't risk deportation by attending. On Sunday, King Jesus International Ministry Pastor Guillermo Maldonado told the audience of hundreds of mostly Spanish-speaking parishioners that he would never do anything to endanger them. Trump chose the church to host about 70 Christian leaders during a Friday rally. Maldonado told parishioners who feel apprehensive because of the president's hard-line stance on immigration not to put race or nationality over being a Christian. He says the church isn't organizing or financing Friday's event.
BIG BUOY
Big red buoy missing for 2 years beached in Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it's drawing attention. Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close-up view and some pictures with the marker, which some described as “the size of a truck.” A U.S. Coast Guard official says it came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017. The Coast Guard plans to use a crane to remove it sometime this week. The buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It's unclear how it got loose.
EX-JUDICIAL CANDIDATE DISCIPLINED
Ex-judicial candidate disciplined for anti-Muslim comments
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has disciplined a retired lawyer and former judicial candidate for making disparaging remarks against Muslims and the LGBTQ community on social media. The Florida Bar announced Friday that Donald McBath was given a 91-day suspension from practicing law. A complaint filed by the Bar includes 15 comments made by McBath on Facebook or Twitter. The documents say McBath wrote, “never trust a Muslim." The comments also included homophobic remarks as well as comments in support of President Donald Trump's travel ban. McBath ran for judge and lost in last year's primary.
WEIRD FLORIDA
Alligators, pricey bananas and naked people: 2019 in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Florida is known for having the wackiest, weirdest news in the United States. Some claim it's due to Florida's open public records laws, while others chalk it up to the fact that it's the third largest state, with over 21 million people packed Gulf-to-Sea on a peninsula — many of them wearing scant few clothes because it's infernally hot most of the year. Whatever the reason, taking stock of the year's strange stories in Florida is a time-honored tradition. This year's no different, because the unusual is met with a chuckle and shrug precisely because it's so normal. From alligators antics to a banana taped to a wall, to naked people doing all types of crazy things, Florida didn't disappoint in the weird news department in 2019.
AP-US-CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP
Test shows citizenship question had impact with subgroups
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau has issued its final report on a test conducted this summer on the impact that a citizenship question would have had on participation in the 2020 Census. The bureau said Monday there were lower self-response rates when a citizenship question was added to a questionnaire in neighborhoods where 5 percent or more of residents weren't citizens and where almost half the population was Hispanic. There also were lower self-response rates in neighborhoods where 5% to 20% of residents were Asian and neighborhoods that received bilingual materials. The Trump administration was stopped by the U.S. Supreme Court from adding the citizenship question.