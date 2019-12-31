Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA POLICE LAWSUIT
US court rules suit against Atlanta police can move to trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a man who accused Atlanta police of slamming him to the ground and unlawfully arresting him can proceed to trial. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday that a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the city of Atlanta's request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Corey Toole. Toole argues he was participating in a protest following a grand jury's decision not to indict the officer accused of shooting and killing a black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri. Toole says he was targeted by officers for filming after they ordered protesters to clear the street. He contends he was on the sidewalk. Attorneys for the city didn't comment.
JUDGE DROWNS-HOT TUB
Coroner: Ex-Florida judge drowns in hot tub at Georgia home
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A coroner says a former Florida circuit judge accidentally drowned in a hot tub at her vacation home in north Georgia. Fannin County, Georgia, coroner Becky Callihan tells the Tampa Bay Times a neighbor found 60-year-old Tracy Sheehan face down in the hot tub on Christmas morning. She had grown concerned after hearing the judge's dog barking. Investigators believe Sheehan fell, hit her head and then drowned. Sheehan served as a judge in Hillsborough County, Florida, until 2017. She had worked as a family law mediator in Tampa since her retirement.
AP-US-JIMMY-CARTER-CHURCH-APPEARANCE
After brain surgery, Jimmy Carter returns to hometown church
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter publicly appeared at the Georgia church where he worships for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in November. News outlets report the 95-year-old Carter and his wife of more than 70 years, Rosalynn, attended services at the Maranatha Baptist Church on Sunday. Parishioners also prayed over the Carters, who were nestled into front-row seats at the Plains church. Jimmy Carter underwent surgery last month at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall. In recent years, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president has faced several health issues, including multiple falls and melanoma.
AP-US-REP-JOHN-LEWIS-CANCER
Congressman John Lewis says cancer is his latest battle
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic congressman John Lewis says advanced pancreatic cancer is one more fight he'll take on and that he will continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment. The 79-year-old Georgia Democrat announced on Sunday that the cancer was detected earlier this month during a routine medical visit. Lewis rose to national attention in the civil rights era and has represented his Atlanta-area district since his first election in 1986. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi relayed her best wishes to Lewis, saying, “We are all praying for you.” Lewis says he has a fighting chance.
FOOTBALL PLAYER-HIT-BY-TRAIN
South Florida football player dies after being hit by train
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office. Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
NEW YEAR'S EVE GUNFIRE
Police, victims warn against firing guns on New Year's Eve
Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year. People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur. A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year's Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire. Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.
AP-US-TURNER-ISLAND-RENTAL
South Carolina to rent out former Turner family beach house
ST. PHILLIPS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Guests will soon be able to rent a beach house that once belonged to billionaire Ted Turner's family on a private South Carolina island. The state's director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism told The Post and Courier that his department is finishing rehabilitation work on the property and expects to open it for rental starting in spring 2020. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on what was once the Turner family compound on St. Phillips Island, across the sound from Hilton Head Island. The newspaper reported that the state purchased the land from the media magnate in 2018 for $4.9 million.
STRIP CLUBS-LEGAL FIGHT
City lets strip clubs keep operating with court case pending
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two strip clubs will keep operating in downtown Augusta while they challenge the city's zoning laws. The Augusta Chronicle reports that an agreement between city government and the clubs was filed in federal court last week. The heirs of James “Whitey” Lester sued the city in May, saying city zoning laws violate constitutional guarantees. A 1997 ordinance decreed that businesses in heavy industrial zones could host nude dancing or serve alcohol, but not do both. Lester's two businesses were grandfathered and continued to operate. Before he died this year, Lester asked the city to transfer his licenses. Commissioners refused.