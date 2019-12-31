Ringing in a Seasonable Start to 2020!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winter finally decided to return at the last minute as we bid farewell to 2019! A chilly start to New Year’s Eve, and the forecast looks even colder for tomorrow morning with widespread 30s in the forecast. Today and tomorrow, expect afternoon highs to near 60 with weather remaining quiet and dry. Plenty of sunshine in store for today, but a few more clouds will return later on New Year’s Day. If you have any plans to be out and about while ringing in the new year, dress warmly—temperatures will be in the 40s around midnight.
No rain to contend with though until Thursday when our next rainmaker heads toward the Southeast. Some showers will return to the forecast on Thursday, but better rain coverage will hold off until Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possibly mixed in as well. In addition to the rain chances back in the forecast, the end of the week looks milder as a warm front lifts our way from the Gulf of Mexico, pushing highs to near 70 by Friday; however, a cold front follows the arrival of the warm front, ushering in a cooler first weekend of January.
Clouds will linger on Saturday, but cool sunshine returns on Sunday. Over the weekend, highs will be back in the 50s with lows down into the 30s again by Sunday morning. Early next week, some clouds return with a few isolated showers before another potential cooldown by the middle of NEXT week.
Happy New Year, everyone!
