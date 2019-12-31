Ringing in a Seasonable Start to 2020!

No rain to contend with though until Thursday when our next rainmaker heads toward the Southeast. Some showers will return to the forecast on Thursday, but better rain coverage will hold off until Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possibly mixed in as well. In addition to the rain chances back in the forecast, the end of the week looks milder as a warm front lifts our way from the Gulf of Mexico, pushing highs to near 70 by Friday; however, a cold front follows the arrival of the warm front, ushering in a cooler first weekend of January.