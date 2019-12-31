What you need to know before setting off fireworks: safety, pets and military veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The countdown to 2020 begins tomorrow, which means you only have today and tomorrow to buy your fireworks to ring in the new year.
Fireworks are fun as long as you are safe with them. Veterans and pets can be scared by the loud noises, though, and react negatively, but there are things you can do to help.
“I recommend these for little children,” a local volunteer in Columbus tells a mother looking at fireworks.
Sparklers, poppers, firecrackers, whatever you may call them, New Year’s Eve is the time to light them.
“So when using fireworks, it’s always good to know which products you’re buying,” Hannah Crews said, “don’t use stuff you don’t know how to use or have never used before.”
“We keep the kids away from them,” Brittany Rosa-Cherek said, “only adults can light them.”
It is important to remember fireworks can impact your neighborhood in more ways than one. One local army veteran said he knows why fireworks can impact people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and it is because of their training.
“They actually have your grenade and then you throw it over here and there and stuff like that and you hear the noise,” Alfred Carrizales said. “You’re constantly around noises if you’re using big artillery equipment.”
The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Columbus has signs available to ask your neighbors to be courteous with fireworks.
Pets can also be scared of the loud pops. Animal Care and Control in Columbus has some advice for pet owners ahead of New Year’s Eve.
“Take the animals into the house into a quiet place,” Contreana Pearson said, “maybe turn on the TV or some music to drown the noise out or just play with the animal, just consistently play with them to try to distract them from the noise.”
Reclaiming fees will be waived between New Year’s Eve and January 6, if your pet does still manage to break out.
Pets, people, and even inanimate items can face the consequences if you aren’t safe with fireworks.
“We keep a bucket of water or a cooler whatever we have,” Rosa-Cherek said, “and just dip it in there when we’re done.”
“So if you don’t use the fireworks safely, of course you could light yourself on fire,” Crews added. “You can also light your house on fire if you’re too close to your house. You could light the grass on fire, you could mess up a lot of things.”
Be safe out there.
