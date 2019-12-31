YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 9 News Leader 9 stories of 2019

(WTVM) - Throughout 2019, WTVM News Leader 9 has covered thousands of stories both in and out of the Chattahoochee Valley.
While some have brought joy to our community, others have brought tears to our eyes.
Join us as we relive some of 2019′s top stories. These are stories are the ones most interacted with on social media throughout the year.
Honorable Mentions:
- Officer-involved shooting kills Auburn police officer, injures two others
- “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Rod Bramblett and wife Paula killed in car accident
- Columbus woman and her three young children slain in quadruple homicide, boyfriend, children’s father named suspect
- Burglary suspect caught in Phenix City trying to buy a car in a wig hours after robbery
The Chattahoochee Valley praised a young Columbus boy for his work ethic after he started a lemonade stand with the intention of buying a trampoline. When a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy found out about 9-year-old Patrick Ervin’s stand, he offered to buy the little boy a trampoline in recognition of his hard work, but Patrick declined; he wanted to earn the trampoline on his own. In the end, Patrick’s lemonade stand was a success and he got the trampoline he had been working for.
After joining the WTVM News Leader 9 team in June of 1981, Chuck Leonard has decided that it is time for him to hang up his suit coat and step away from the News Leader 9 anchor desk. His final newscast saw him receive proclamations from the city of Columbus and city of Phenix, as well as having a Dinglewood Pharmacy hot dog named after him. You can watch all of Chuck’s final newscast here!
After 38 years on the air, Chuck’s retirement is well-earned. We speak for all of the Chattahoochee Valley when we say we’ll greatly miss Chuck!
On March 3, several tornadoes hit east Alabama and west Georgia, but nowhere was as tragically affected by the storms as the Lee County community of Beauregard. 23 people, including four children, were killed in the tornadoes. Families lost everything: their homes, their livelihood, their loved ones. One family tragically lost ten people as a result of the tornadoes.
In the days, weeks, and months since the tornadoes, the Chattahoochee Valley has come together to aid in relief efforts. Communities have come together to clean up the aftermath of the storm and rebuild the homes and lives of the Beauregard families affected.
19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, having been last seen the night before. The young Auburn, Ala. woman’s vehicle was recovered days later miles away in Montgomery. Inside the vehicle, investigators found enough of Blanchard’s blood to say she suffered a “life-threatening injury.” Her body was found more than one month later on Nov. 25 in Macon County, Ala.
Three people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance. Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Florida and is charged with capital murder. David Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution. Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher was initially charged with kidnapping, but Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has since had those charges dropped.
A story that resurfaced several times throughout 2019 told the story of Mildrea Shorter, who was scammed out of almost $5,000 through the popular money transferring app, Cash App.
Shorter was attempting to send money to her son in the Navy, but when the transfer failed to go through, she searched online for the company’s customer service number. When she found what she thought was the customer service number and called it, scammers, unbeknownst to her, gained access to her account and emptied it. Officials with Cash App say they do not have any phone customer service, rather all communication is through email.
For the sixth year, Uptown Columbus brought their biannual Food Truck Festival to Columbus. The ‘Food Truck Mecca’ brings more than 25 gourmet food trucks and thousands of people to the Woodruff Park area of Uptown Columbus. The fan-favorite event happens twice each year, once in the spring and once in the fall.
Workers at Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus were shocked to find the body of 51-year-old Larry Alvin Long II in the freezer. Reports say Long was an employee at the Piggly Wiggly and went into the freezer alone just after 10:00 a.m. and was found by a co-worker just before 11:30 a.m.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Long passed away from cardiac arrest while inside the freezer and no foul play was involved.
A historic run for the Auburn University men’s basketball team saw them almost unstoppable as they advanced all the way to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Despite injuries and fouls, the Auburn Tigers found a way to best the University of Kentucky Wildcats to clinch the spot. The Final Four, however, is where the school’s run ended after falling to the University of Virginia by just one point.
As is tradition after an Auburn University win, fans rushed to the iconic Toomer’s Corner to cover the trees in toilet paper and News Leader 9 was in the midst of it all as fans marked the historic occasion.
The top story of 2019 comes from a group of Columbus second graders and their teacher. Jamisha Harrison’s second grade class at Dorothy Height Elementary School switched up the lyrics to Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” to show how excited they are to move on to the third grade. Harrison and fellow teacher Taylor Mackie choreographed a dance that the students learned to go along with their new song.
