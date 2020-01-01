Auburn to debut new helmet in honor of Pat Sullivan during Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WSFA) - Tradition is something the Auburn Tigers football program is very big on, but on Wednesday the Tigers will break from tradition slightly to honor one of their legends.
In a video revealing their uniform combination for their Outback Bowl matchup against No. 18 Minnesota, the Auburn Tigers introduced a new helmet, one that has the “AU” logo on one side and the number "7″ on the other side to honor the late Pat Sullivan. The helmet will be worn in combination with Auburn’s blue jersey top and white pants.
Sullivan was the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner and passed away peacefully at his home this December at the age of 69.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.