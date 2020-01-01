Columbus entrepreneurs appearing on ‘Shark Tank’ with portable sleeping pod

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother-daughter duo from Columbus is taking their product to the silver screen.
Lou Childs and her daughter Katy Mallory are the co-founders of SlumberPod and will appear on an upcoming episode ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’
Slumberpod is a tent-like figure that helps babies sleep in any type of environment. It’s the first portable, privacy sleep nook that allows babies to sleep in their safe and familiar travel crib with room to sit up or stand up inside.
‘Shark Tank’ features entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to celebrity tycoon investors, known as “Sharks,” with different expertise in the business world. The show gives the entrepreneurs an opportunity to partner with a Shark and get an investment in their company.
The episode of ‘Shark Tank’ that features SlumberPod will air Sunday, Jan. 5 at 9p/8c on WTVM.
