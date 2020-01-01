First Columbus murder victim of 2020′s girlfriend speaks out after his death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the first day of 2020 and police in Columbus are investigating a New Year’s Day murder. Those who knew the victim are confident they will see justice.
Friends of 26-year-old Javante Jackson said he was a funny man who always had jokes. They said he was passionate about rapping and being a good father to his two children.
Two young children will grow up without a father, after 26-year-old Javante Jackson was shot dead at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments near Cusseta Road on New Year’s Day.
Now his girlfriend, who does not want to be identified, is left wondering why.
“He was a good person," she said, "and I want to know why somebody would want to harm him in any way.”
Columbus police said the call came in just after 1:00 a.m. in reference to Jackson being shot in a courtyard near building 204.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said shootings happen every year around the new year, many times resulting in death.
“On New Year’s Eve there’s a lot of drinking, partying, fussing, fighting and shootings,” Bryan said.
Friends said Jackson went by another name, especially when he rapped.
“It’s Tae-Tae,” they said. “He was very funny and playful, he liked to play a lot.”
After daybreak, you can still see crime scene tape wrapped around several apartment buildings. Bryan said Jackson’s body will go to Decatur Thursday for an autopsy.
“We’re still trying to determine what type of weapon he was shot with," Bryan said.
Jackson’s friends are left with only memories to look back on as they begin the journey of moving forward.
“Last night we were in there watching the ball drop and we were all playing,” one friend said.
“All I can think about is last night," Jackson’s girlfriend added. "We were all just in the room having fun right before it happened.”
Police have arrested two teenagers and charged them with Jackson’s murder. 17-year-old Dequarius Richardson is being held in the Muscogee County Jail and an unidentified 16-year-old is being held in a youth detention center in Macon.
