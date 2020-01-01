Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored two goals, Tyler Johnson had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 for their fourth straight win. Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli each added a goal and an assist, Kevin Shattenkirk also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots as the Lightning opened a four-game trip with their 12th consecutive win against an Atlantic Division opponent. Conor Sheary had a goal and two assists, and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. The Sabres also got goals from Jack Eichel and Jimmy Vesey in losing their fourth in a row. Linus Ullmark made 16 saves.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski got his first career hat trick as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 4-1. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 36 saves in his first NHL start as the Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 11 games. Columbus ruined the first homecoming for Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who played for the Blue Jackets for seven seasons before leaving for free agency last summer. Bobrovsky had 24 saves and Colton Scevior scored for Florida, which saw a two-game win streak snapped.
EL Paso, Texas (AP) — Willie Harts returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead Arizona State to a 20-14 victory against Florida State in the Sun Bowl. Harts, a freshman cornerback, halted a 14-0 surge by Florida State and helped the Sun Devils hang on for their fourth Sun Bowl victory, despite not scoring an offensive touchdown. James Blackman threw a 91-yard touchdown pass, the longest pass play in Sun Bowl history, to Tamorrion Terry to give Florida State its first lead, 14-9, in the third quarter. The Seminoles trailed 9-0 at halftime.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons. Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Tuesday after “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs and several players. Khan says this is "not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization.” Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts. Khan makes it clear that expectations are high for 2020. Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin two weeks ago and identified the old-school coach's overbearing ways as the main problem. Coughlin's position will not be filled.
UNDATED (AP) — Teams at almost every stage of the building process in the NFL have been willing to turn over their play-calling to inexperienced quarterbacks. A record 287 games this season were started by quarterbacks who haven't yet celebrated their 27th birthday. That includes 20 QBs in their first three years in the NFL who were starting games this year. Rookies Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals all threw at least 20 TD passes. That marked the second time in history three rookies reached that mark in a single season.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — No. 18 Florida State used a tenacious defense to defeat Georgia Tech 70-58. Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Seminoles, who ran their record to 12-2 and won their 15th straight home game. Patrick Williams added 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State. Michael Devoe scored 19 points for Georgia Tech.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Lykes scored 27 points and DJ Vasiljevic hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in overtime as Miami rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Clemson 73-68. The Hurricanes won their fifth straight and improved to 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Vasiljevic and Kameron McGusty had 15 points each. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 21 points. The Tigers have lost six of their past seven games and have fallen to 0-3 in the ACC for the second straight year.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh are about to go head-to-head in the Citrus Bowl. Alabama and Michigan will meet on Wednesday with much at stake for both teams. The Crimson Tide are seeking to ensure a Top 10 ranking to end the season. Michigan is seeking its fourth 10-win year in Harbaugh's five seasons.