Judge allows California’s shift to energy saving light bulbs
In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles. In an attempt to cut energy consumption, federal laws will soon prohibit the sale of some incandescent bulbs. California began the process early, starting its phase-out last month. The rest of the country will begin next year. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By DON THOMPSON | December 31, 2019 at 7:21 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 7:24 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge is allowing California’s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that the California Energy Commission adopted in November.

The judge says the associations are unlikely to succeed in their lawsuit, which argues that the state rules conflict with federal law.

Mueller says state regulators appear to have acted properly under exemptions that gave special privileges to California and Nevada.

The lighting association says California consumers of California will suffer as a result.

